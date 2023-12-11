Slipknot have announced a new UK and Europe headline tour for 2024

Slipknot have announced a new UK and Europe headline tour.

The band will be celebrating 25 years with a winter run that features four nights in the UK, including London’s O2 Arena. Tickets go on general sale from 15th December.

Clown comments: “It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we’ve been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we’re ready to make more. I’m so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you’ve never experienced before. It’s happening.”

The details are:

DECEMBER

5​ Amsterdam, Netherlands – ​Ziggo Dome

6​ Dortmund, Germany​​ – Westfalenhalle

8​​ Stuttgart, Germany ​​- Schleyerhalle

9​ ​Leipzig, Germany​​ – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 ​Zurich, Switzerland​​ – Hallenstadion

12​ Paris, France​​​ – Accorhotel Arena

14 ​Leeds, UK​​​ – First Direct Arena

15​ Glasgow, UK​​​ – OVO Hydro

17 Manchester, UK – ​​​Co-op Live Arena

18​ Birmingham, UK​​ – Utilita Arena

20​ London, UK ​​​- O2 Arena