Sløtface have teamed up with Aussie band The Buoys for a new single, ‘Fight Back Time’.

Out now on Propeller Recordings / Virgin Music Australia, it arrives ahead of Sløtface’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Vocalist Haley Shea says: “‘Fight Back Time’ for me is about feeling way too caught up in everything you’re doing when you have too much going on, and desperately trying to grab some pieces of your life back so that you feel in control. It’s about staying up late when you should get a good night’s sleep just to feel like you have some free time and feeling like there must be a fix to how you’re feeling out there somewhere. I love how the chorus has stacks of vocals egging me on to indulge in my bad habits, it feels very much like the voices in my head.”

The Buoys vocalist and guitarist Zoe Catterall adds: “Words started pouring out of me when I sat down to write my parts. I’m no stranger to being my own worst enemy when it comes to being really busy, making lists that I put to the wayside or ruining my small window of sleep by thinking about what I need to do the next day. When Haley and I sat down to review all the lyrics together, it was comforting to know that we were very much on the same page and that revenge bedtime procrastination is a real and all too common vice for busy people.”

Check it out below, and catch Sløtface live at the following:

NOVEMBER

21 – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK

22 – 100 Club, London, UK

23 – Rough Trade, Bristol, UK

24 – Rainbow Pub, Birmingham, UK

25 – The Lending Room, Leeds, UK

26 – SWG3 Poetry Club, Glasgow, UK