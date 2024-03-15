Sløtface take on horror movies with their new single, ‘Final Gørl’

Sløtface have shared a new single, ‘Final Gørl’.

The track follows on from their recent team-up with Aussie band The Buoys for ‘Fight Back Time’, and a UK tour towards the end of last year.

Haley Shea says of the track: “In these movies the final girl is pure and virginal and better than all the other more overtly sexual women in the movie, which is why she survives. I wanted to flip the script on that, so the “I” character in Final Girl is saying no to all those rules about who she has to be.

“In the song I’m singing a lot of lines to the killer in a horror movie, very aware of what genre I’m in, and saying “no thanks, I don’t really want to be a part of these expectations”. To me it symbolizes that women are often expected to try so hard to be liked and be everything to everyone, and in this song I’m embracing that we as women can also be lazy losers.”

Check it out below.