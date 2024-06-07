Sløtface have unveiled new album ‘Film Buff’ with 30 Rock-inspired single ‘Ladies Of The Fight’

Sløtface have announced a new album, ‘Film Buff’.

The record follows on from their recent single ‘Final Gørl’, as well as a team-up with Aussie band The Buoys for ‘Fight Back Time’, and a UK tour towards the end of last year.

A collaboration with producer and songwriter Preben Sælid Andersen (Hajk, Death by Unga Bunga), the new full-length will be released on 27th September, and is teased by new single ‘Ladies Of The Fight’.

Frontwoman Haley Shea says: “I wrote the song during a period when I was watching a lot of ‘Selling Sunset’ on Netflix, and with these characters in mind, along with other TV and film references, ‘Ladies Of The Fight’ came to be. The song is also heavily inspired by an episode of 30 Rock, where the main character Liz Lemon suddenly stumbles into a ‘fight club.’ Since the rest of the album is written with a short story approach, I wanted to continue this writing style and based it on the idea of a group of women starting their own ‘fight club’ as an outlet for their frustrations. The riff in the song felt so powerful, like a battle call to me, so I wanted to write lyrics that matched it but still were silly and fun. The goal is for the song to make you feel like you can achieve anything and take control of any situation. ‘Ladies Of The Fight’ is tailor-made for summer festival mosh pits. I can’t wait to play it live!”

Check it out below.