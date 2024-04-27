Slow Joy releases new single ‘King Cowboy’ from upcoming EP

Dallas-based artist Esteban Flores, aka Slow Joy, has unveiled his latest single ‘King Cowboy’.

The track is a profound exploration of the strains imposed by capitalist societies, and forms a part of Slow Joy’s upcoming EP ‘Mi Amigo Slow Joy’, scheduled for release on June 7th. The release follows up on his 2023 ‘Wildflower’ EP.

Flores, a Chicano artist originally from New Mexico, began releasing music as Slow Joy in 2020. “With ‘King Cowboy,’ I didn’t want to critique the American Dream in a way that was preachy,” he says. “So I thought it was interesting to put yourself in a character and say, ‘I’m the King Cowboy,’ which is such a ridiculous term to say.”

The artist’s upcoming EP not only reflects his sonic evolution but also pays homage to his Hispanic roots, a move that Flores takes pride in. “Naming it ‘Mi Amigo Slow Joy’ is like, ‘Hey, this is rock music. It’s serious, and it’s important, and it’s me’,” he explains. “And one thing that is me is being a Mexican-American person, and being proud of that culture, and showing it off.”

In support of the new EP, Slow Joy will embark on a North American tour this June, with performances slated for the So What?! Festival in Fort Worth, TX, and the Ohio Is For Lovers Festival in Cincinnati, OH. The tour will also include opening gigs for Free Throw across the US and Canada.