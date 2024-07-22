Smashing Pumpkins have announced a surprise new album, ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a surprise new album titled ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’, set for release on 2nd August.

The alt-rock veterans revealed the news via social media on 19th July, confirming they had completed work on their 13th studio album. This release follows their 2023 project ‘Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts’. Unlike previous releases, the band have decided against releasing any singles ahead of the album launch.

Frontman Billy Corgan explains the decision in a statement: “We played this game of Rock and Roll for 36 years. And… had to give the knee many times to what is the first song and what is the first statement and let other people judge us by one moment in time. We felt the right way to hear this record was an intact body of work.”

Corgan further elaborates: “10 songs, about 45 minutes, and then let the fans decide whether or not what we’ve done is what we set out to accomplish, whether we put ourselves back in that original position, whether we were able to go home again with this record. So on August 2nd, 2024, it’ll be there for everyone to listen to. We’re just gonna put it out digitally. Of course, we’re gonna put it for sale and that comes later, but we want to just put the record out.”

‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ will be the first album to feature the Smashing Pumpkins’ new guitarist Kiki Wong. The tracklist includes ten songs: ‘Edin’, ‘Pentagrams’, ‘Sighommi’, ‘Pentecost’, ‘War Dreams Of Itself’, ‘Who Goes There’, ‘999’, ‘Goeth The Fall’, ‘Sicarus’, and ‘Murnau’.