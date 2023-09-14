Snail Mail has announced a new EP, ‘Valentine Demos’.

Set for release on 3rd November, the collection marks the second anniversary of the release of her album ‘Valentine’.

Speaking about the EP, Lindsey Jordan explains: “Without further ado, here are the demo versions of some of the songs that would become integral to the making of Valentine. A little over three years ago, holed up at my parents’ house in Maryland, with just a minilogue synth, an interface, a mic, and a guitar, I started working on writing my second full length record. I prefer some of the demos to what actually came out on the record because of how intimate and solitary the process was. You can kind of hear me crying in one of them. Maybe two actually haha.”

You can check out previously unreleased song ‘Easy Thing’ below.

The trackless reads:

Automate (Demo)

c. et al. (Demo)

Headlock (Demo)

Easy Thing (Demo)

Adore You (Valentine Demo)