SNAYX have shared two new live session videos ahead of their summer tour dates

SNAYX have released two new live videos, recorded at Salvation Studios in Brighton.

The clips for ‘Sink or Swim’ and ‘Concrete’ come amidst a busy period for the band, as they gear up for a summer filled with appearances at major festivals across the UK and Europe, where they’ll also be supporting Billy Talent and Royal Blood.

“No matter the weather we’ll bring the party to you this summer,” the band say. “See you in the pit!”

Earlier this year, the South-East-based trio, comprising vocalist Charlie Herridge, bassist Ollie Horner, and drummer Lainey Loops, also released their highly-acclaimed EP ‘Better Days’. The four-track effort captures the South-East trio’s signature brand of mosh pit-inducing punk while exploring lyrical themes of disillusionment and striving for better days.

SNAYX’s upcoming live dates in full read:

MAY

16 Paganini Ballroom, Brighton, UK

17 The Black Lion w/NOISY, Brighton, UK

24 Sneister Festival, NL

JUNE

17 University Great Hall *Supporting Billy Talent, Cardiff, UK

18 Barrowland *Supporting Billy Talent, Glasgow, UK

20 Troxy *Supporting Billy Talent, London, UK

21 Albert Hall *Supporting Billy Talent, Manchester, UK

JULY

2 Le 106 * Supporting Royal Blood, Rouen, FR

3 L’Aeronef * Supporting Royal Blood, Lille, FR

8 Grosse Freiheit, * Supporting Royal Blood, Hamburg, GER

10 Tempodrom * Supporting Royal Blood, Berlin, GER

11 2000 Trees Festival (Main Stage), Cheltenham, UK

26 Boileroom (Headline Show), Guilford, UK

27 Burger Jam Festival, Hastings, UK

28 Camp Bestival, Dorset, UK

AUGUST

2 Kendal Calling, Cumbria, UK

4 Rebellion Festival, Manchester, UK

18 Camp Bestival, Shropshire, UK