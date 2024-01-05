SNAYX are kicking off 2024 with a new single about rejecting social pressures, ‘Sink Or Swim’

SNAYX are kicking off 2024 with a new single, ‘Sink Or Swim’.

It’s from their upcoming EP ‘Better Days’, set for release on 9th February, and arrives ahead of their set at Bognor Regis’ Rockaway Beach Festival this weekend.

“We’re poked and prodded into conventional shapes and forced to fit,” says frontman Charlie Herridge. “‘Sink or Swim’ is about rejecting social pressures and finding comfort in being different. Embracing your true identity and being able to block out the maelstrom of voices and opinions writing you off and holding you back. In a time where it feels like ‘nothing ever changes’, it’s important to reflect inwards and find comfort in your uniqueness and the simple happiness in being ‘awake and alive’.”

Check it out below.