SNAYX have confirmed a new tour, including a night at London’s Village Underground

SNAYX have announced a new headline tour.

The shows will run throughout September and October, and include a night at London’s Village Underground. “No matter the weather, we’ll bring the party to you this summer,” they comment. “See you in the pit!”

The details are:

SEPTEMBER

29 Glasgow, Poetry Club

30 Newcastle, Think Tank

OCTOBER

1 Leeds, Oporto

3 Manchester, Academy 3

4 Bedford, Esquires

5 Portsmouth, Moonshine

6 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

8 London, Village Underground

10 Nottingham, Bodega

11 Hull, Adelphi

SNAYX recently released two new live videos, recorded at Salvation Studios in Brighton. The clips for ‘Sink or Swim’ and ‘Concrete’ come amidst a busy period for the band, as they gear up for a summer filled with appearances at major festivals across the UK and Europe.

Earlier this year, the South-East-based trio, comprising vocalist Charlie Herridge, bassist Ollie Horner, and drummer Lainey Loops, also released their highly-acclaimed EP ‘Better Days’. The four-track effort captures the South-East trio’s signature brand of mosh pit-inducing punk while exploring lyrical themes of disillusionment and striving for better days.