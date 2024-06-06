Soccer Mommy has released a new single ahead of her upcoming UK tour – check out ‘Lost’

Soccer Mommy has released a new single, ‘Lost’.

The dates follow her recent covers EP, which saw her take on songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement, R.E.M. and more, and was released in September via Loma Vista, as well as 2022 album ‘Sometimes Forever’.

“‘Lost’ feels like something new and something old at the same time,” Sophie Allison says of the song. “It’s a song that’s full of reflection and I wanted its production to really capture that feeling. I’m happy to have a chance to play it at these more intimate solo shows, because I think it really shines in that setting.”

Check it out below, and catch Soccer Mommy on tour this summer:

JUNE

28 Southampton, Papillon

30 Outbreak Festival, Manchester

JULY

02 Edinburgh, Summerhal – Dissection Room

03 Newcastle, The Cluny

04 Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre

05 Cambridge, Junction 2

07 Rock Werchter, Belgium

08 Utrecht, Ekko

10 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid