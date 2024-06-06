Soccer Mommy has released a new single ahead of her upcoming UK tour – check out ‘Lost’

She'll visit the UK in summer.
Photo Credit: Daniel Topete

Soccer Mommy has released a new single, ‘Lost’.

The dates follow her recent covers EP, which saw her take on songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement, R.E.M. and more, and was released in September via Loma Vista, as well as 2022 album ‘Sometimes Forever’.

“‘Lost’ feels like something new and something old at the same time,” Sophie Allison says of the song. “It’s a song that’s full of reflection and I wanted its production to really capture that feeling. I’m happy to have a chance to play it at these more intimate solo shows, because I think it really shines in that setting.”

Check it out below, and catch Soccer Mommy on tour this summer:

JUNE
28 Southampton, Papillon
30 Outbreak Festival, Manchester

JULY
02 Edinburgh, Summerhal – Dissection Room
03 Newcastle, The Cluny
04 Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre
05 Cambridge, Junction 2
07 Rock Werchter, Belgium
08 Utrecht, Ekko
10 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Remi Wolf has booked a new UK tour that includes a night at London's Brixton Academy
Music News
Nell Mescal, Bleach Lab, Lip Filler and more are playing Dork's Day Out 2024 this August
Music News
The Kills have added a Manchester show to their summer tour plans
READ MORE