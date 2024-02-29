Soccer Mommy has confirmed a new batch of shows for the UK and Europe

Soccer Mommy has announced some new live shows.

The dates follow her recent covers EP, which saw her take on songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement, R.E.M. and more, and was released in September via Loma Vista.

The tour will visit:

JUNE

28 Southampton, Papillon

30 Outbreak Festival, Manchester

JULY

02 Edinburgh, Summerhal – Dissection Room

03 Newcastle, The Cluny

04 Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre

05 Cambridge, Junction 2

07 Rock Werchter, Belgium

08 Utrecht, Ekko

10 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid

Tickets for Soccer Mommy’s headline shows go on sale from 1st March at 10am.