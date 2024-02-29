Soccer Mommy has confirmed a new batch of shows for the UK and Europe

She'll visit the UK in summer.
Photo Credit: Daniel Topete

Soccer Mommy has announced some new live shows.

The dates follow her recent covers EP, which saw her take on songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement, R.E.M. and more, and was released in September via Loma Vista.

The tour will visit:

JUNE
28 Southampton, Papillon
30 Outbreak Festival, Manchester

JULY
02 Edinburgh, Summerhal – Dissection Room
03 Newcastle, The Cluny
04 Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre
05 Cambridge, Junction 2
07 Rock Werchter, Belgium
08 Utrecht, Ekko
10 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid

Tickets for Soccer Mommy’s headline shows go on sale from 1st March at 10am.

