Soft Lad documents the process of falling in love with her new single, ‘Least Of My Worries’

Soft Lad – musician, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sophie Galpin – has released a new single.

‘Least Of My Worries’ is the latest single from her upcoming EP ‘Give It A Go’, which arrives on 2nd November. Sophie also announced a UK headline tour with an EP launch show at Notting Hill Arts Club, London on release day.

“This is an unusual song because it’s about how much I love my fiancée rather than me whining about the past and singing about negative things that I’m too scared to say out loud in real life!” she explains.

“It’s about the process of falling in love, when it happens slowly and steadily and when it’s supposed to, and blossoms out of a rich and authentic friendship.”

Of the EP, she adds: “It’s kind of chronicling the queer experience with all its highs, lows, euphoria and frustrations. I think it represents the breadth of my musical tastes and influences, and shows how inspired by pop music I am but with indie sensibilities.”

Check out the new single below, and catch Soft Lad on tour at the following:

NOVEMBER

2 London, Notting Hill Arts Club (EP Launch Show)

4 Bournemouth, Canvas

9 Manchester, 22 Oldham St

11 Brighton, Patterns

14 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

16 Worcester, Marrs Bar