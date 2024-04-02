Soft Launch lay down a marker with their brilliant debut track, ‘Cartwheels’

Soft Launch have arrived with their debut single, ‘Cartwheels’.

The Irish quintet, who have been whispered about by those in the know for a while now (seriously, at least two recent cover stars have namechecked them to us of late – Ed), got their first spin on BBC Radio 1 from Declan McKenna (yep, that was one of them – Ed) as he sat in for Clara Amfo earlier this evening.

‘Cartwheels’ is a twisting, turning, tumbling slice of indie pop brilliance – an introduction that lays out the band member by member, as Josh McClorey, Benedict Quinn, Conor Price, Henry Pearce trade vocals while drummer Limmer keeps the beat. A press release explains that we’re “not in traditional boy band territory here: unless the boy band in question is as much Vampire Weekend and The Beatles as they are Harry Styles.” It’s a pretty good marker.

One of the most exciting new bands in ages, you can check out ‘Cartwheels’ below.