Soft Launch lay down a marker with their brilliant debut track, ‘Cartwheels’

Whispered about in all the right circles for a while now, the Irish quintet have arrived in style.

Soft Launch have arrived with their debut single, ‘Cartwheels’.

The Irish quintet, who have been whispered about by those in the know for a while now (seriously, at least two recent cover stars have namechecked them to us of late – Ed), got their first spin on BBC Radio 1 from Declan McKenna (yep, that was one of them – Ed) as he sat in for Clara Amfo earlier this evening.

‘Cartwheels’ is a twisting, turning, tumbling slice of indie pop brilliance – an introduction that lays out the band member by member, as Josh McClorey, Benedict Quinn, Conor Price, Henry Pearce trade vocals while drummer Limmer keeps the beat. A press release explains that we’re “not in traditional boy band territory here: unless the boy band in question is as much Vampire Weekend and The Beatles as they are Harry Styles.” It’s a pretty good marker.

One of the most exciting new bands in ages, you can check out ‘Cartwheels’ below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Lip Critic have released a new single, 'In The Wawa (Convinced I Am God)'
Music News
FLETCHER has released a video for new album cut 'Pretending'
Music News
Dead Pony have shared a new video for 'Rainbows', a song about loving yourself
READ MORE
Dork-April-2024-covers
Dork-April-2024-covers4
Dork-April-2024-covers2
Dork-April-2024-covers3
Dork-April-2024-covers5
LATEST ISSUE

APRIL 2024

FEATURING…

BLEACHERS, CAITY BASER, CONAN GRAY, GIRL IN RED & LIZZY MCALPINE

PLUS… GOSSIP, EMPRESS OF, FLETCHER, BLU DETIGER, KID KAPICHI, WAXAHATCHEE & LOADS MORE

ORDER HERE