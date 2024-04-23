Soft Launch, Charlotte Plank and more have signed up for this year’s Dot To Dot Festival

Soft Launch (pictured) have joined the bill for this year’s Dot To Dot Festival.

The band are among the latest batch of acts for 2024, which also includes Charlotte Plank, Saya Gray, Maxwell Varey, Sulk, Radio Free Alice, Adwaith, Gurriers and Ugly.

The full list of new additions reads:

CHARLOTTE PLANK

LEN

SAYA GRAY

ADWAITH

ANNIE-DOG

AUTOMOTION

BLUAI

CITY PARKING

DAYDREAMERS

DOMINIC WRIGHT

DOVE ELLIS

EXPIRY

GURRIERS

HANA LILI

LOVE REMAIN (DJ)

MAUVEY

MAXWELL VAREY

MITCH SANDERS

MONKS

MY JONES

NIGHT SWIMMING

RADIO FREE ALICE

rEDOLENT

RUNNNER

SEARCH RESULTS

SOFT LAUNCH

SULK

UGLY

YHWH NAILGUN

They join a line-up that already features headliners Wunderhorse and, former Dork cover stars, Jockstrap, plus their first 15 spotlight artists for 2024, Aziya, Florry, Hovvdy, Jianbo, Gglum, Kaeto, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Mary In The Junkyard, Nate Brazier, Panic Shack, Picture Parlour, Rushy, The Dare, Trout, and Welly.

There’s also The Magic Gang, Antony Szmierek, Home Counties, Lizzie Esau, Bleach Lab, Gurriers, The Bug Club, Infinity Song, Ducks LTD, His Lordship, Cosmorat, Tim Atlas, Anna Erhard, Lucy Tun, C Turtle and loads more.

The dates are:

Bristol: Saturday 25th May 2024 (Get Tickets)

Nottingham: Sunday 26th May 2024 (Get Tickets)

Visit dottodotfestival.co.uk for more information.