Soft Launch, Charlotte Plank and more have signed up for this year’s Dot To Dot Festival

Soft Launch (pictured) have joined the bill for this year’s Dot To Dot Festival.
The band are among the latest batch of acts for 2024, which also includes Charlotte Plank, Saya Gray, Maxwell Varey, Sulk, Radio Free Alice, Adwaith, Gurriers and Ugly.
The full list of new additions reads:
CHARLOTTE PLANK
LEN
SAYA GRAY
ADWAITH
ANNIE-DOG
AUTOMOTION
BLUAI
CITY PARKING
DAYDREAMERS
DOMINIC WRIGHT
DOVE ELLIS
EXPIRY
GURRIERS
HANA LILI
LOVE REMAIN (DJ)
MAUVEY
MAXWELL VAREY
MITCH SANDERS
MONKS
MY JONES
NIGHT SWIMMING
RADIO FREE ALICE
rEDOLENT
RUNNNER
SEARCH RESULTS
SOFT LAUNCH
SULK
UGLY
YHWH NAILGUN
They join a line-up that already features headliners Wunderhorse and, former Dork cover stars, Jockstrap, plus their first 15 spotlight artists for 2024, Aziya, Florry, Hovvdy, Jianbo, Gglum, Kaeto, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Mary In The Junkyard, Nate Brazier, Panic Shack, Picture Parlour, Rushy, The Dare, Trout, and Welly.
There’s also The Magic Gang, Antony Szmierek, Home Counties, Lizzie Esau, Bleach Lab, Gurriers, The Bug Club, Infinity Song, Ducks LTD, His Lordship, Cosmorat, Tim Atlas, Anna Erhard, Lucy Tun, C Turtle and loads more.
The dates are:
Bristol: Saturday 25th May 2024 (Get Tickets)
Nottingham: Sunday 26th May 2024 (Get Tickets)
Visit dottodotfestival.co.uk for more information.