Soft Launch have announced a new tour, and a brand new single ‘In My Bed’

Soft Launch have announced a new tour for October, alongside the upcoming release of their latest single ‘In My Bed’ on Friday (2nd August).

The band shared details of the new track on social media, stating: “In My Bed, from our beds into yours on August 2nd. My bed, your bed, your big aunty Phyllis’ (she’s not that big) bed, old man Rivers’ bed, that weird literal grown man who keeps DMing you on IG at 2am to tell you about the Kendrick Drake beef’s bed, it doesn’t matter who. We’ve all cracked one out to Chalamet on occasion and this is what’s truly gonna unify the left and right in these tumultuous times. Pre save link in bio you filthy animals.”

So there we go.

Regarding their upcoming tour, Soft Launch revealed: “IRE & UK HEADLINE TOUR: Pre sale Wednesday on WhatsApp. General sale 10am Friday. ROOM FOR 5? Us, Soft Launch, or rather ‘Big Pharma’ who do everything for us, have enquired at every pub and club in all of Ireland and the United Kingdom with the same tantalizing question : “Room for 5?”. That’s to say, do you have room for 5 big strong growing lads to give us a hand lifting all this gear and play a concert live and on stage at your fine establishment?”

They continued: “A list of responses was compiled, thrown out, recycled and compiled again, and to all those that were able to facilitate a big “YES” was marked next to their name on paper by our higher uppers, (you should see our upper highers, Yikes!). This is a tour so big and with such grandeur that only those venues with “Room for 5″ have made it to the final list. We’ll be playing from the attics of Glasgow to the garages of London and everywhere in between, except for Swindon fuck you guys. You’ll definitely want to miss this. Our whatsapp newsletter will receive an exclusive presale link on Wednesday! And for the regular punters, general sale will be this Friday at 10am! (Sorry Swindon we love your Haribo shop).”

The dates in full read:

October

1 Dublin, Academy 2

2 Glasgow, The Garage (Attic Bar)

4 Newcastle, Cluny 2

5 Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival

7 Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

8 Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge

9 Brighton, CHALK

11 Nottingham, Rough Trade Nottingham

13 Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom

14 Bristol, Rough Trade

15 London, The Garage