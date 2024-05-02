Soft Play have announced their first album in six years, ‘HEAVY JELLY’.

The record – set for release on 19th July – features their recent tracks ‘Punk’s Dead’ and ‘Mirror Muscles’, and well as new teaser ‘Act Violently’.

Laurie Vincent says: “We’re not gonna be the band that leads your protest march really eloquently, but we might be the band that motivates you to go down the gym or start doing something productive and that’s important too. What we can do is sing about relatable things and share that with people.”

Isaac Holman adds: “Don’t try and be like everyone else. Just do what you want and have fun.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

‘All Things’

‘Punk’s Dead’

‘Act Violently’

‘Isaac Is Typing…’

‘Bin Juice Disaster’

‘Worms On Tarmac’

‘John Wick’

‘Mirror Muscles’

‘Working Title’

‘The Mushroom and The Swan’

‘Everything and Nothing’