Soft Play’s new album ‘Heavy Jelly’ is on track for a Top 3 UK Official Albums Chart debut

SOFT PLAY‘s fourth album ‘HEAVY JELLY’ is currently in the Top 3 of the UK album charts.

Sitting alongside releases from Eminem, Olivia Rodrigo and Glass Animals, this could mark the highest-charting album to date for the Tunbridge Wells duo, with their previous three albums all reaching the Top 10.

The Dork cover stars spoke to the Official Charts Company about their return and the prospect of competing with one of their musical influences.

Laurie Vincent explains: “We worked really, really hard on this music, so to see it pay off and the fans are enjoying the music as much as we do… this is the music we want to make, and Heavy Jelly’s release has definitely given us a new lease of life and a new sense of confidence.”

Isaac Holman adds, “I’ve been listening to Eminem my whole life. He’s one of our heroes. He’s one of our biggest influences! We’ve never had a Top 5 record before, so landing that would be incredible.”

SOFT PLAY have recently performed at Glastonbury and Download, and released singles including ‘Punk’s Dead’ featuring Robbie Williams, ‘Act Violently’, and ‘Everything And Nothing’.

The duo have a series of festival appearances and a major UK headline tour coming up. The dates are as follows:

JULY

26 Sheffield, Tramlines

27 Oxford, Truck Festival

AUGUST

2 Derbyshire, Y NOT? Festival

9 Newquay, Boardmasters

11 Milton Keynes, Bludfest

25 Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

OCTOBER – HEADLINE TOUR

15 Brighton, The Dome (SOLD OUT)

16 Cardiff, The Tramshed (SOLD OUT)

18 Birmingham, O2 Institute (SOLD OUT)

19 Bristol, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

20 Leeds, O2 Academy

22 Sheffield, Octagon

23 Manchester, O2 Academy

25 Liverpool, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

26 Newcastle, NX (SOLD OUT)

27 Glasgow, Barrowland (SOLD OUT)

29 Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)

30 Norwich, UEA (SOLD OUT)

31 London, O2 Academy Brixton