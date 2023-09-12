Soft Play have announced an intimate new London show

The gig will take place in November.

Soft Play have announced a new London show.

The gig follows their recent comeback single ‘Punk’s Dead’, which arrived earlier this summer as the duo – formally known as Slaves – also announced they’ve signed a new label partnership with BMG.

Following up on some intimate warm-up shows and a headline appearance at 2000trees, they also recently put in a relatively intimate surprise appearance at Reading & Leeds.

The new gig details are:

NOVEMBER
30 Electric Ballroom, London

Check out the video for ‘Punk’s Dead’ below.

