Soft Play are heading to the gym with their new single, ‘Mirror Muscles’

The duo will release their fourth album later this year.

Soft Play have shared a new single, ‘Mirror Muscles’.

Debuted as the Hottest Record on Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 show, the follow-up to comeback track ‘Punk’s Dead’ is based on a track released under Isaac Holman’s Baby Dave guise last year.

Now turned into a fully formed Soft Play single, it emerges a big, brash rock monster. “We love to work out,” they explain. “We frequent the local gymnasium. These are some thoughts we had while we were there.“

Soft Play will release their fourth album later this year. They’re also set to play festivals including The Great Escape, Tramlines, Truck, Y NOT? and Boardmasters.

The dates read:

MARCH
15 – France, Bordeaux Rock

MAY
18 – Brighton, The Great Escape

JUNE
15 – Czechia, Rock For People

JULY
11-13 – Slovakia, Pohoda Festival
26-28 – Sheffield, Tramlines
26-28 – Oxford, Truck Festival

AUGUST
2-4 – Derbyshire, Y NOT? Festival
9 – Newquay, Boardmasters

