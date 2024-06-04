Soft Play reflect on loss, love and rebirth with their new single, ‘Everything And Nothing’

Soft Play have released a new single, ‘Everything And Nothing’.

It’s a track from their first album in six years, ‘HEAVY JELLY’. The record – set for release on 19th July – features their recent tracks ‘Punk’s Dead’, ‘Mirror Muscles’, and ‘Act Violently’.

Isaac Holman says, “I started writing the words in lockdown in the depths of a mental health breakdown. My good mate Bailey had just passed away, Laurie had not long lost his partner, Emma to cancer. It was one thing after the next. I got to the line about Bailey and couldn’t for the life of me think of what to say next, so I left it where it was.

“3 years later (last year) I went round to Laurie’s and he had just got this mandolin, we laid down the instrumental and I remembered I had these words in the notes on my phone. Laurie asked me what it was about and I was having trouble explaining it, then he said “so it’s just like everything and nothing.” We demo’d the tune and took it to the studio (lyrics still unfinished). During that stint, I kept seeing people that looked like Bailey, which unlocked the next line of the tune and allowed the rest to come out.”

Laurie Vincent adds, “These past few years have been really hard for so many people. The song and video encapsulates the journeys we’ve all been on: loss, love, rebirth, it’s the cycle of life. Raw pain and bitter beauty.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

‘All Things’

‘Punk’s Dead’

‘Act Violently’

‘Isaac Is Typing…’

‘Bin Juice Disaster’

‘Worms On Tarmac’

‘John Wick’

‘Mirror Muscles’

‘Working Title’

‘The Mushroom and The Swan’

‘Everything and Nothing’