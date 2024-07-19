Soft Play are celebrating the release of their new album with new single ‘Isaac Is Typing…’

Soft Play have released their new album ‘Heavy Jelly’.

Their first full-length record in six years, the record follows their sets at Glastonbury, Download, and Hyde Park supporting Robbie Williams – who also features on the album. They’re also on the cover of the August 2024 issue of Dork, ‘btw’.

The album arrives alongside a new video for album highlight ‘Isaac Is Typing…’,

Laurie Vincent explains: “In a WhatsApp group for SOFT PLAY HQ, we’ll have all signed something off and then you’ll just see ‘Isaac is typing…’ and then it disappears again. And then that happens several times. I sent him this message saying, ‘I don’t want this to land wrong but ‘Isaac Is Typing…’ would be a sick title for a song.'”

Isaac Holman adds: “The song’s not really trying to say anything more than what it is, and that it’s annoying for me and everybody else. I’ve got OCD quite badly and I’m such a perfectionist because of it. I’m a massive, anxious overthinker and I get really obsessed with stuff.”

Soft Play are supporting the release with a record store tour and festival appearances throughout the summer, followed by a UK headline tour in October.

The dates in full read:

JULY

21 Rough Trade East, London, UK

22 Pryzm, Kingston, UK

23 Crash Records, Leeds, UK (3pm, signing only)

23 The Wardrobe, Leeds, UK (7pm live show)

24 Assai Records, Glasgow, UK (1pm, signing only)

24 The Caves, Edinburgh, UK (7pm live show)

26 Tramlines, Sheffield, UK

27 Truck Festival, Oxford, UK

AUGUST

2 Y NOT? Festival, Derbyshire, UK

9 Boardmasters, Newquay, UK

11 Bludfest, Milton Keynes, UK

25 Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK

OCTOBER

15 The Dome, Brighton, UK

16 The Tramshed, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

18 O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

19 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK (SOLD OUT)

20 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

22 Octagon, Sheffield, UK

23 O2 Academy, Manchester, UK

25 O2 Academy, Liverpool, UK (SOLD OUT)

26 NX, Newcastle, UK

27 Barrowland, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

29 Rock City, Nottingham, UK

30 UEA, Norwich, UK

31 O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK