Soft Play have booked a new UK headline tour for October

Soft Play have booked a new UK headline tour.

The shows are in support of their first album in six years, ‘HEAVY JELLY’. The record – set for release on 19th July – features their recent tracks ‘Everything And Nothing’, ‘Punk’s Dead’, ‘Mirror Muscles’, and ‘Act Violently’.

Catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER

15 Brighton, The Dome

16 Cardiff, The Tramshed

18 Birmingham, O2 Institute

19 Bristol, O2 Academy

20 Leeds, O2 Academy

22 Sheffield, Tramshed

23 Manchester, O2 Academy

25 Liverpool, O2 Academy

26 Newcastle, NX

27 Glasgow, Barrowland

29 Nottingham, Rock City

30 Norwich, UEA

31 London, O2 Academy Brixton