Soft Play have booked a new UK headline tour for October

Soft Play have booked a new UK headline tour.
The shows are in support of their first album in six years, ‘HEAVY JELLY’. The record – set for release on 19th July – features their recent tracks ‘Everything And Nothing’, ‘Punk’s Dead’, ‘Mirror Muscles’, and ‘Act Violently’.
Catch them live at the following:
OCTOBER
15 Brighton, The Dome
16 Cardiff, The Tramshed
18 Birmingham, O2 Institute
19 Bristol, O2 Academy
20 Leeds, O2 Academy
22 Sheffield, Tramshed
23 Manchester, O2 Academy
25 Liverpool, O2 Academy
26 Newcastle, NX
27 Glasgow, Barrowland
29 Nottingham, Rock City
30 Norwich, UEA
31 London, O2 Academy Brixton