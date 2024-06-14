Soft Play have booked a new UK headline tour for October

The duo will release their fourth album this summer.
PHOTO CREDIT JUDE HARRISON

Soft Play have booked a new UK headline tour.

The shows are in support of their first album in six years, ‘HEAVY JELLY’. The record – set for release on 19th July – features their recent tracks ‘Everything And Nothing’, ‘Punk’s Dead’, ‘Mirror Muscles’, and ‘Act Violently’.

Catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER
15 Brighton, The Dome
16 Cardiff, The Tramshed
18 Birmingham, O2 Institute
19 Bristol, O2 Academy
20 Leeds, O2 Academy
22 Sheffield, Tramshed
23 Manchester, O2 Academy
25 Liverpool, O2 Academy
26 Newcastle, NX
27 Glasgow, Barrowland
29 Nottingham, Rock City
30 Norwich, UEA
31 London, O2 Academy Brixton

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Lava La Rue has teamed up with Audrey Nuna for their new single, 'Poison Cookie'
Music News
Porter Robinson toys with oblivion on his new single, 'Russian Roulette'
Music News
Remi Wolf has released her new single 'Motorcycle' - a song about wanting to settle down but also be free
READ MORE