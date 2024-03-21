Softcult have announced their new EP, ‘Heaven’, for May – check out teaser single ‘Spiralling Out’

Softcult have announced their new EP, ‘Heaven’.

The release follows on from their recent drops ‘Shortest Fuse’, ‘Heaven’ and ‘Haunt You Still’, as well as their six-track EP ‘See You in the Dark’, and is set for release on 24th May. They’ve also shared new single ‘Spiralling Out’.

“We wrote this song about those times when we ruminate over a situation over and over again to no end,” the band explain. “Sometimes it feels like there’s no amount of self-talk that can get us out of that spiral. It feels like everything is out of control and the world is like a carnival ride spinning all around us, but we are paralyzed and unable to step on or off.

“Hopefully this song is one that lets other people who struggle with anxiety know that they aren’t alone and we can also relate to how they feel, and that they have the ability to step into their power and take it back.”

Of the video, Mercedes adds: “Motion was a huge factor in the music video. I wanted to evoke the feeling of being pulled into an anxious spiral. I wanted to recreate the feeling of the world spinning out of control around you. We used any means of motion that we could find: a Merry-Go-Round that physically made us sick after filming, a carousel in Seattle on tour, etc. We actually gave ourselves motion sickness filming this video.”

Check it out below.