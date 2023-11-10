Softcult have shared a new break-up single, ‘Haunt You Still’

Softcult have released a new single.

‘Haunt You Still’ follows on from their recent six-track EP ‘See You in the Dark’, which came out back in March via Easy Life Records.

“Maybe it’s a defence mechanism, but we tend to demonise the people we once held close once they’re out of our lives, and it’s not always warranted. It’s a reactive way of protecting ourselves,” they explain. “This song is an acknowledgement that when things don’t work out between two people, it’s not always one sole person in the wrong. Looking back on our past, we have to reflect on the parts we’ve played and the damage we may have unintentionally left behind. When those people think of us, do they look back fondly or has the chapter of their lives where we appeared become a painful memory?”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the UK this month with Movements.