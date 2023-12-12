Softcult have released a new song about overcoming dysmorphia, ‘Heaven’

Softcult have released a new single.

‘Heaven’ follows on from their recent drop ‘Haunt You Still’, and is taken from an upcoming EP which in turn follows on from their recent six-track EP ‘See You in the Dark’, which came out back in March via Easy Life Records.

The band comment: “We wrote this song about overcoming dysmorphia and beginning to feel more at home in your own skin. Often the way other people see us isn’t how we see ourselves, and it’s hard to live in a body that doesn’t feel like “you.“ But when you feel seen by the people in your circle, it makes all the difference.

“This song describes that idealistic utopian future that we hope can one day become a reality; a world where everyone is accepted for who they are, where everyone has equal opportunity, where one’s background or identity does no dictate how they are perceived by society, where privilege and advantages are recognized and shared to build stronger communities, and a society that celebrates diversity, difference, and otherness as strengths.”

Check it out below.