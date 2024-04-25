Softcult celebrate women supporting women with their new single, ‘One Of The Pack’

Softcult have released a new single, ‘One Of The Pack’.

It’s a track from their upcoming new EP, ‘Heaven’. The release follows on from their recent drops ‘Spiralling Out’, ‘Shortest Fuse’, ‘Heaven’ and ‘Haunt You Still’, as well as their six-track EP ‘See You in the Dark’, and is set for release on 24th May.

Mercedes and Phoenix explain: “When we wrote this song, we wanted to celebrate women supporting women, and of course that includes POC and transgender women. It’s sad that that’s something that I feel I need to specify and include in a statement like this, but the truth is there are some TERFs out there trying to exclude certain communities from feminism and even the term ‘woman.’ We pride ourselves on being intersectional feminists, even introducing riot grrrl feminism and activism to the shoegaze community in our own way, and we want anyone listening to our music to know that POC, trans women, and non-binary people will always be a welcome and crucial part of our grrrl gang.

“This song is hopefully one you can sing to your best friend to let them know; ‘I know you have to deal with a lot of bullshit from other people, but I will always be here for you. I see you, I’ll support you, and I love you.’”

Check it out below.