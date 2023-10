SOFY has shared her new single ‘Wet Paint’.

It’s the latest track from her upcoming mixtape ‘Chaos & Commotion’, due 27th October via Chess Club Records.

“‘WET PAINT’ is all about temptation,” she says. “You know when you see a sign that says wet paint and all you want to do is touch the wall? Sonically it’s got that AM era Arctic Monkeys swagger fused with sample old school hip hop drums and horns inspired by the band Jungle. One of my favourite tracks from the mixtape.”

