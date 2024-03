Somerset House Summer Series has confirmed its line-up for 2024.

This year’s bill includes sets from The Big Moon (pictured), Pip Millett, Smino, The Amazons and more, who will all perform at the London venue this July. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Tuesday 19th March.

The details are:

JULY

11 PIP MILLETT

12 SPECIAL GUEST

13 DBN GOGO

14 CORINNE BAILEY RAE PRESENTS BLACK RAINBOWS

15 SMINO

16 THE AMAZONS

17 HANIA RANI

18 THE BIG MOON

19 CORY HENRY

20 HAK BAKER

21 PATTI SMITH QUARTET