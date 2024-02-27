SON Estrella Galicia are going to hold a micro-festival in Brighton with Panic Shack and more

SON Estrella Galicia are going to hold a micro-festival in Brighton.

The event will take place at the Prince Albert on 23rd March, with performances from Panic Shack and Platoid, plus DJ sets from Kike Louie, Lee Petryszyn and Henry WP.

Billed as a night of Live Music, Beer Culture, and Positive Impact via a beach clean-up and waste transformation, it follows similar events in London.

On the partnership, Victor Mantiñán, Head of Global Music Sponsorship at Estrella Galicia, says: “We are delighted to be growing the SON Estrella Galicia project in the UK, for the first time bringing our micro-festival to a progressive, arts-focused new city in Brighton. For this debut event at The Prince Albert we are very excited to be engaging with the local community and sharing our passion for music, beer, and positive impact via fantastic artists, beer tastings, and a beach clean-up and waste transformation.”

Tickets are on sale now.