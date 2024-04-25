SON Estrella Galicia are going to hold a second micro-festival in Brighton, with Swim Deep and more

SON Estrella Galicia are going to hold another micro-festival in Brighton.

Escape From The Albert By SON Estrella Galicia will take place at The Prince Albert on 15th May, ahead of The Great Escape, with headline performances from Swim Deep, Currls and Projector.

On the partnership, Victor Mantiñán, Head of Global Music Sponsorship at Estrella Galicia says: “We are delighted to be expanding the SON Estrella Galicia project in the UK, for the second time bringing our micro-festival to a progressive, arts-focused in Brighton ahead of their iconic festival. We are thrilled to be partnering with The Prince Albert once again, engaging with the local community and sharing our passion for music and beer via fantastic artists, beer tastings, and food.”

Tickets will be available from Friday 26th April at 12pm.