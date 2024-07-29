Son Estrella Galicia is set to return to London this September with Coach Party and The New Eves

SON Estrella Galicia have announced a new London event on 12th September.

Taking place at Paper Dress Vintage in Hackney, the event follows their largest London showcase to date, the two-day Soundhood Hackney micro-festival held in June.

The September event will feature live music, beer culture experiences, street food, and workshops. Coach Party are set to headline, with support from The New Eves. Additional DJ sets and the like are yet to be announced.

SON Estrella Galicia, the musical arm of the independent Estrella Galicia beer brand, has been curating music and beer experiences since 2009. They have established a presence in London over the past 18 months, hosting events featuring acts such as Los Bitchos, Teleman, and Dream Wife.

The event will also feature a Clothing Repair Workshop, offering attendees the opportunity to customise repaired clothes with patches. A local gastronomic partner will provide food with vegan and vegetarian options, alongside a menu with beer pairings. Additionally, a Soundcrafters Interactive Workshop will allow participants to create songs inspired by Estrella Galicia beer recipes.

SON Estrella Galicia is aiming for a zero-waste event, in line with their sustainability efforts. The brand’s Posidonia Festival in Formentera, Spain, recently became the world’s first festival to achieve True Platinum Zero Waste accreditation from GBCI.