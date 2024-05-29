SON Estrella Galicia have announced their biggest London event to date, Soundhood Hackney.

The two-day micro-festival will take place at Paper Dress Vintage on 13th June with Gia Ford (pictured), Plantoid and Sworn Virgins, and Two Palms on 14th June, with DITZ, Gallus and Cosmorat.

SON Estrella Galicia has in the past 18 months held events with the likes of Los Bitchos, Teleman, Dream Wife, Prima Queen, DEADLETTER, Swim Deep and more, with a series of new micro-festivals in Madrid, A Coruña, Barcelona and Berlin scheduled for the coming months.

On the partnership, Victor Mantiñán, Head of Global Music Sponsorship at Estrella Galicia says: “We are very excited to celebrate our first Soundhood (in the world) in London.

“We wanted to take our micro-festival concept a step further by bringing together different venues in a two-day programme of activities where there will of course be a lot of music on different stages, but also beer workshops and local street food proposals without giving up our commitment to positive impact.

“Soundhood London will feature not only the excellent bands that will take to the stages of Paper Dress Vintage and Two Palms but also Hackney’s local artisans and allies that make this neighbourhood an example of non-conformism and avant-garde.”

Tickets are on sale now at dice.fm.