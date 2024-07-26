Sophie May has released her new ‘Deep Sea Creatures’ EP

Sophie May has released her new EP ‘Deep Sea Creatures’.

The EP follows her sold-out headline show at London’s Camden Assembly earlier this week and precedes her upcoming UK and European supporting tour with Searows.

‘Deep Sea Creatures’ is produced by Chloe Kraemer and Matt Maltese, serving as a follow-up to Sophie’s second EP ‘Worst Thoughts In The World’ released last year. The EP also comes after the release of ‘No More Birthdays’, a track originally written for the sequel to Aardman Animations’ 2000 film Chicken Run.

Commenting on ‘Deep Sea Creatures’, Sophie says: “My third EP Deep Sea Creatures includes 5 tracks that were predominantly written from my bedroom over the past year. Each song leans into all things existential, varying from the overwhelming size of our solar system to the inability to escape your own thoughts. I feel as though these songs are a good representation of the most important factors of my life, my biggest fears, biggest loves and the appreciation I have for the world around me.”

On new single, and EP track, ‘Marianne’, Sophie adds: “I started writing ‘Marianne’ at the end of the pandemic. The weather had been awful and I had been feeling a bit down. After such a long time being locked inside, I think my imagination started working even harder to create different ways of escaping the confines of my house. Writing ‘Marianne’ was my escape, allowing me to explore the ideas of love and loss. The prospect of meeting someone I could share my life with was something that before the pandemic I had taken for granted.”

Check out the EP below.

Last year, Sophie performed at festivals including Latitude, Reeperbahn, and Pitchfork Festival in Paris, as well as supporting Inhaler at the Roundhouse and performing at a Rae Morris-curated show at Groucho.

Her upcoming tour dates with Searows are as follows:

AUGUST

28 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

29 Ekko, Utrecht, Netherlands

SEPTEMBER

1 Museum @ Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

3 La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

5 Thekla, Bristol, UK

6 Academy3, Manchester, UK

7 Grand Social, Dublin, Ireland

9 King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

10 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

12 Village Underground, London, UK

13 Village Underground, London, UK

14 Chalk, Brighton, UK

17 Hole44, Berlin, Germany

21 Niebo, Warsaw, Poland