Sophie May feels overwhelmed by love on new single, ‘Just Want You’

Sophie May has released a new single, ‘Just Want You’.

It’s a cut from her upcoming EP ‘Deep Sea Creatures’ – the follow-up to debut EP ‘You Do Not Have To Be Good’ and second EP ‘Worst Thoughts In The World’ – out 28th July.

She says of the new track: “‘Just Want You’ was my attempt at capturing the overwhelming feeling of being truly in love with someone. I often find myself feeling bombarded by the neverending life lessons that are thrown at me. I go through waves of feeling helpless after staring at my phone too long, watching the news and the state of the world. In those moments of vulnerability, I always seem to long for the one person that makes it all feel okay, and wanting nothing else but them.”

Of the EP, she adds: “My third EP Deep Sea Creatures includes 5 tracks that were predominantly written from my bedroom over the past year. Each song leans into all things existential, varying from the overwhelming size of our solar system to the inability to escape your own thoughts. I feel as though these songs are a good representation of the most important factors of my life, my biggest fears, biggest loves and the appreciation I have for the world around me.”

Check out the new single below.