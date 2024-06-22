It looks like a mysterious new project linked to SOPHIE may be being teased for next week

SOPHIE, the late DJ and producer known for pioneering hyperpop, is the subject of a mysterious new project teased by Transgressive Records for next week.

The label released a cryptic video on Friday (21st June) hinting at a simultaneous global event set for Monday, 24th June. The video features synchronised timings for major cities including London, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, with the focal point being 6:30pm BST.

While details about the nature of the project remain scarce, the announcement has stirred interest among fans of the influential artist. Adding to the intrigue, new social media accounts have been established under the handle @MSMSMSM_FOREVER, a reference to SOPHIE’s former online moniker.

The enigmatic reveal comes more than two years after SOPHIE’s untimely passing. The groundbreaking musician died at the age of 34 in January 2021, following a tragic accident in Athens where she fell from a hotel rooftop.