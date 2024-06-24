SOPHIE’s posthumous self-titled second album will be released this September

SOPHIE’s self-titled second album is set for release on September 27th 2024,, via Transgressive and Future Classic.

The news is accompanied by a lead single, ‘Reason Why’, which features BC Kingdom and Kim Petras.

This posthumous album was close to completion when Sophie tragically died and has been lovingly finalised by those closest to her. It follows her groundbreaking 2018 debut, ‘OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES’, and 2015 singles compilation, ‘PRODUCT’.

In a statement, SOPHIE’s family said, ‘SOPHIE didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.’

They added, ‘This album has always told the story of SOPHIE’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision, eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasizing contradictions of sound and material, SOPHIE’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of.’

‘Now, it holds another poignant meaning, it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality,’ the statement continued. ‘SOPHIE gave all of herself to her music. It’s here that she can always be found.’

Benny Long, SOPHIE’s studio manager and most trusted sounding board for over a decade, was heavily involved in the release of ‘OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES’, with mastering, production and mixing credits to his name. The two worked together over several years developing the concept and production of this follow-up album, which Long has lovingly completed, honouring SOPHIE’s vision.

You can check out ‘Reason Why’ below.