Sound City announced Bleach Lab, SPIDER, Good Neighbours and more for 2024

Liverpool’s Sound City has announced a fresh wave of emerging artists set to perform this May.

The new additions include Bleach Lab, SPIDER, Good Neighbours, Welly, and King No-One, joining an already impressive lineup that features BRIT nominee Caity Baser, The Snuts, Brooke Combe, flowerovlove, and Viji.

In addition to the music, the festival has unveiled details of the Sound City Forum, a two-day conference preceding the festival. The forum aims to bring together industry professionals for a series of panels, discussions, and networking events. Highlights include insights from EarthPercent, a charity helping the music industry navigate the climate emergency, Sacha Lord in conversation around his book ’Tales From The Dance Floor’, panel talks on the use of AI and the future of festival bills, Kraftwerk pioneer Karl Bartos diving into his latest project, and the return of the UK Music OMG Awards.

The Sound City Forum will take place from 2nd-3rd May 2024, while the festival will run between 4th-5th May.