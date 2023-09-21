Spector have released their upbeat new single, ‘Another Life’: “We must be getting old because we left the acoustic guitar in”

Spector have released a new single.

‘Another Life’ is the latest cut from their just-announced new album, ‘Here Come the Early Nights’. Set for release on 24th November, it’s accompanied by a UK tour that will take in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds and more.

Vocalist Fred Macpherson says: “‘Another Life’ is one of the most upbeat tracks on Here Come the Early Nights, but still makes sense in the album’s sunset universe. We wrote it with our old friend Fyfe (aka Paul Dixon) who opened on Spector’s first ever tour and was in bands with Jed as a teenager, so it’s a nice full circle moment. Lyrically it’s about falling out with people you’re close to as a result of loyalty to others – a kind of daydream about what we’re doing here and what everything would be like in different contexts/circumstances/universes. I hate the word mature but we must be getting old because we left the acoustic guitar in.”

Guitarist Jed Cullen adds: “Paul (Fyfe) and I would write songs in school and if we were feeling brave ask each other if they were good or bad. He was probably the first person I started to talk to about this awkward songwriting thing, Looking back a lot of those songs were probably bad, but this one is a good one.”

Check it out below.

Catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

28 The Caves, Edinburgh

29 University Students Union, Newcastle

30 Stylus, Leeds

DECEMBER

1 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

3 Trinity Centre, Bristol

12 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

13 The Joiners, Southampton

14 Electric Brixton, London

15 Canvas, Manchester