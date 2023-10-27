Spector have released a new single, ‘Driving Home for Halloween’: “If Goosebumps books were romance novels…”

Spector have released a new single.

‘Driving Home for Halloween’ is the latest cut from their upcoming new album, ‘Here Come the Early Nights’. Set for release on 24th November, it’s accompanied by a UK tour that will take in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds and more.

Elaborating on the track, vocalist Fred Macpherson explains: “Driving Home for Halloween isn’t just a terrible Chris Rea pun. It’s a song about life, death and love in the time of Find My Friends. If Goosebumps books were romance novels this might be what they sound like. It’s for everyone whose life feels static even with the world turning on its axis at a thousand miles an hour.”

Guitarist Jed Cullen adds: “On the last day of recording, Jen had just finished her backing vocals and was about to leave. We had precious little time left to finish the album, but I had this really strong feeling we needed to open up the ‘Driving Home for Halloween’ session and ask her to scream along the guitar riff through Dimitri’s Plasma Pedal. I was a little worried it wouldn’t come off but naturally she nailed it and it sounded amazing on the first try!”

Check it out below.

Catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

28 The Caves, Edinburgh

29 University Students Union, Newcastle

30 Stylus, Leeds

DECEMBER

1 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

3 Trinity Centre, Bristol

12 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

13 The Joiners, Southampton

14 Electric Brixton, London

15 Canvas, Manchester