Spector have released a star-studded new video for ‘Not Another Weekend’

Spector have released a new video.
‘Not Another Weekend’ is the latest cut from their just-released new album, ‘Here Come the Early Nights’, and it arrives to coincide with their current UK headline tour.
Fred and Jed comment: “We were very touched by the number of celebrities who agreed to star in our new video for Not Another Weekend.”
Check it out below.
Catch the band live at the following:
DECEMBER
1 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham
3 Trinity Centre, Bristol
12 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
13 The Joiners, Southampton
14 Electric Brixton, London
15 Canvas, Manchester