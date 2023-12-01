Spector have released a star-studded new video for ‘Not Another Weekend’

Feat. ET, The Rock, Judi Dench, The Hulk and more.

Spector have released a new video.

‘Not Another Weekend’ is the latest cut from their just-released new album, ‘Here Come the Early Nights’, and it arrives to coincide with their current UK headline tour.

Fred and Jed comment: “We were very touched by the number of celebrities who agreed to star in our new video for Not Another Weekend.”

Check it out below.

Catch the band live at the following:

DECEMBER
1 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham
3 Trinity Centre, Bristol
12 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
13 The Joiners, Southampton
14 Electric Brixton, London
15 Canvas, Manchester

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Girls Aloud have extended their 2024 UK & Ireland arena tour with 14 new shows
Music News
Years & Years has released a new single, 'A Very Fun Bad Idea', produced with Georgia
Music News
Holly Humberstone and MUNA have teamed up for a new version of 'Into Your Room'
READ MORE