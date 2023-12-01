Spector have released a star-studded new video for ‘Not Another Weekend’

Spector have released a new video.

‘Not Another Weekend’ is the latest cut from their just-released new album, ‘Here Come the Early Nights’, and it arrives to coincide with their current UK headline tour.

Fred and Jed comment: “We were very touched by the number of celebrities who agreed to star in our new video for Not Another Weekend.”

Catch the band live at the following:

DECEMBER

1 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

3 Trinity Centre, Bristol

12 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

13 The Joiners, Southampton

14 Electric Brixton, London

15 Canvas, Manchester