Speedy Ortiz have released a new video for ‘Ranch vs. Ranch’ ahead of their UK tour

Speedy Ortiz have released a new single, ‘Ranch vs. Ranch’.

It’s a track from their recent album, ‘Rabbit Rabbit’. The record was co-produced by the band with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzinis, and arrived last September via Wax Nine.

The video, shot by guitarist Andy Molholt and edited by Sadie Dupuis, features camcorder footage from the album’s recording sessions.

Molholt explains: “In March 2022, Speedy Ortiz was finally back in the studio. I brought along my family’s treasured Hi8 camcorder from the early aughts to document our saga, hoping to capture some little and big moments along the way in the style of vacations past. Two years ago easily feels like ten to me now, and watching the footage feels like finding a time capsule full of lost gems. It’s a warm reminder of how much fun we had making Rabbit Rabbit, and of how integral the two eponymous ranches—Rancho de la Luna and Sonic Ranch—were to this record.

“David Catching, who appears in the video playing pedal steel, is such a generous, gentle soul, and interacting with him was as reassuring as it was inspiring. Seeing us back in Rancho, I can imagine the smells of his incredible cooking wafting over us while tracking. Sarah Tudzin, engineer, producer and superfriend, was a force of righteousness for both sessions. Joshua Tree’s relative proximity to Los Angeles made it possible for some other pals like our sound engineer Anna Arboles (pictured doing group whispers into the mic) and my family (not pictured) to stop by and visit us as well. If you get the chance, I highly recommend taking a bunch of footage of your life, then putting it away for several years. It’s nice to be reminded about how lucky we are to spend time with the people we care about!”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the UK throughout February.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Kim Cattrall

You S02

Scabs

Plus One

Cry Cry Cry

Ballad of Y&S

Kitty

Who’s Afraid of the Bath

Ranch vs. Ranch

Emergency & Me

The Sunday

Brace Thee

Ghostwriter