Speedy Wunderground have announced their ‘Vol. 6’ compilation featuring English Teacher, HighSchool, O. and more

South London-based record label Speedy Wunderground have announced the sixth instalment of their annual compilation series.

Set for release on 30th August, ‘Speedy Wunderground Vol. 6’ will be available digitally and on vinyl, featuring selected single releases from the label’s output across 2022-2023.

The compilation showcases a diverse range of artists, including Dutch post-punks Lewsberg, Australian goth-pop band HighSchool, experimental rock duo O., and Mercury Prize nominees English Teacher (pictured). Each track was recorded in a single day, adhering to Speedy Wunderground’s studio rules.

Label head and producer Dan Carey comments: “I’m excited to have this collection ready. There is something that sets this apart from the previous 5 volumes: I had never worked with, and in most cases never even met any of the people on this record until the sessions for these songs. There’s a variety in how these collaborations came about. Jane Weaver and Lewsberg are artists that I’d been wanting to work with for a long time, whereas I saw Hot Face at The Windmill one night and just said come over to mine! I have calculated that as a result of this compilation, Speedy Wunderground now has 24 new friends.”

Ahead of the release, Speedy Wunderground will host a launch party at The Social on 29th August. The event will feature performances from HighSchool, Hot Face, Morn, and surprise DJs.

The tracklisting for ‘Speedy Wunderground Vol. 6’ is as follows:

Side A:

1. Lewsberg – ‘Six Hills’

2. Jane Weaver – ‘Oblique Fantasy’

3. The Queen’s Head – ‘Your God Owes You Money’

4. HighSchool – ‘Only a Dream’

Side B:

1. O. – ‘OGO’

2. English Teacher – ‘Song About Love’

3. Hot Face – ‘dura dura’

4. Tummyache – ‘Circling the Drain’