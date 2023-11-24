SPIDER is teasing a new EP with an early teaser track about the desire to be desired, ‘straight out the oven !’

SPIDER has released a new single, ‘straight out the oven !’.

It marks the first preview of her new EP ‘an object of desire’, which will follow next year and focuses on themes of sex and objectification.

She says of the song: “[It] presents itself as a fun, catchy “blonde, sorority girl who doubles as an over-the-top cheerleader” rock song. Which it is!

“But it’s also a really honest conversation that I was having with myself about the desire to be desired, and confronting the types of people we go to for that validation. It’s that need that we all have to be irresistible – but asking yourself, why do I want these specific people to desire me in the first place?

“I produced and wrote the entire thing on my own which definitely gave me the space to explore that part of myself without having to hide it behind a complicated metaphor.”

Check it out below.