Sports Team have announced their third album, ‘Boys These Days’.

Set for release on 28th February via Distiller Records and Bright Antenna, the Mercury Prize-nominated six-piece have also shared a new single ‘I’m In Love (Subaru)’ and revealed details of a UK tour this autumn.

‘Boys These Days’ follows the band’s previous albums ‘Deep Down Happy’ and ‘Gulp!’, and features hand-painted artwork by the band’s Rob Knaggs.

Vocalist Alex Rice says of the new single: “The song captures that tension between those glossy inanimate objects you can project any desire onto versus all the stuff that creeps in behind it. It should be a very uncomplicated love song, talking about cars and how people perceive their relationships, but with humanity, nothing is ever that simple.”

Check out the new single below, and find out more about what they’re up to in the August 2024 issue of Dork.

The band will embark on a 10-date UK tour this autumn, starting in Manchester on 14th November and concluding at London’s O2 Forum on 25th November. Tickets go on sale on 26th July at 10am, with a pre-sale on 24th July at 10am.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

14 New Century, Manchester

15 The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

16 Arts Club, Liverpool

18 Foundry, Sheffield

19 SWG3, Glasgow

20 Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne

22 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

23 The Wardrobe, Leeds

24 The Trinity Centre, Bristol

25 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London