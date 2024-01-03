Sprints have released their 80s-gothic-influenced new single, ‘Heavy’

Sprints have released a new single.

‘Heavy’ is the latest cut from the band’s upcoming debut album ‘Letter To Self’, set for release on 5th January.

Of the new single, Karla Chubb says: “The brutally cacophonous sound communicates how it feels to be paralyzed and inspired by anxiety, pairing intrusive thoughts, panic and intensity with that anxiety inducing build.

“Heavily inspired my early Bauhaus records and PJ Harvey’s Is This Desire?, it draws a heavy influence from 80s gothic – the purposeful space reflecting the isolating nature of panic.”

Check it out below.