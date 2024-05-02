Sprints explore uncertainty with two new tracks, ‘Drones’ and ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’

Sprints have extended their winter tour and released new music.
The dates – their biggest yet – are in support of their just-released debut album ‘Letter To Self’. They’ve also shared two new tracks, ‘Drones’ and ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’.
Of the new release, the band say: “We’re happy to share the remnants of the chaos and catharsis that was the ‘Letter To Self’ recording process. A reimagination of an old favourite, and a new track too, the Black Box Sessions include ‘Drones’ and ‘Help Me, I’m Spiralling’, two tracks that explore themes of uncertainty, anxiety and doubt. Embrace the madness and the noise.”
Check out the tracks below, and catch Sprints live at the following:
NOVEMBER
12 Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
13 London, UK – Kentish Town Forum
23 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
24 Cologne, DE – Luxor
29 Manchester, UK – New Century Hall
DECEMBER
7 Nijmegen, NL – Zeitgeist
9 Berlin, DE – Lido
12 Brussels, BE – Orangerie
13 Lille, FR – L’Aéronef
14 Luxembourg, LX – Rotondes
16 Paris, FR – Trabendo