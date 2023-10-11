Spyres have announced a new EP, ‘Karaoke Sellout’, for November

Glasgow four-piece Spyres have announced a new EP.

‘Karaoke Sellout’ will be released on 24th November, featuring recent singles ‘Sleep Forever’ and ‘Money’, as well as new cut ‘The Thing’.

“‘The Thing’ just speaks for itself,” the band explain. “When those words were brought up in a writing session, we thought there were so many avenues to go down and so much it could be about hence the extensive lyrics in the chorus and bridge. We never actually come to a conclusion of who or what The Thing is as we wanted to give it a real edge and leave the listener wanting to know more.”

Check out the new single below; Spyres wrap-up their latest UK headline tour tonight (Wednesday, 11th October) with a hometown show at Glasgow’s SWG3.

The EP’s full tracklisting reads: