Squid share live favourite ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’ ahead of North American tour

Squid are set to embark on a North American run next month in support of their most recent album, ‘O Monolith’. In anticipation of the tour, the band has released a new single, ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’, a track that has been a staple in their live performances for several years.

‘Fugue (Bin Song)’ was recorded during the ‘O Monolith’ sessions with long-time collaborator Dan Carey at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studio in the spring of 2022. Initially intended to be included on ‘O Monolith’, the song was later re-mixed and edited by John McEntire (of Tortoise) in the later half of 2023.

The band’s North American tour will see them stopping in cities including Austin, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will also feature Water From Your Eyes as support for all dates.

The tour will feature exclusive merchandise, including a collaborative tour poster from both bands and a homemade, tour exclusive cassette mixtapes from Squid. Ollie Judge describes the mixtape as an “antidote to the immediateness of music consumption nowadays,” featuring music by friends and people he admires.