Squid have extended their UK tour with a few more shows

Support on the tour comes from Blue Bendy, Ichigo Evil, Kaputt, M(h)aol, Me Lost Me and Bruce.

Squid have extended their UK tour with a few more shows.

The band’s upcoming run – in support of latest album ‘O Monolith’ – kicks off on 13th October at Bristol’s SWX, and will now include new shows at YES! in Manchester and Gan Yam Brewery in Kendal.

Catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER
13 SWX, Bristol, UK
14 SWX, Bristol, UK
16 Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
17 O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
18 New Century, Manchester, UK
19 YES, Manchester, UK
20 Gan Yam Brewery, Kendal, UK
21 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
22 Boiler Shop, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
24 Mandela Hall, Belfast, NI
25 Vicar Street, Dublin, IE

NOVEMBER
01 Troxy, London, UK

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Declan McKenna has confirmed a new headline tour, including a night at Ally Pally
Music News
Torres has announced a new album with "rage song" 'Collect'
Music News
Sleater-Kinney have announced their eleventh studio album, 'Little Rope'
READ MORE