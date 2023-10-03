Squid have extended their UK tour with a few more shows.

The band’s upcoming run – in support of latest album ‘O Monolith’ – kicks off on 13th October at Bristol’s SWX, and will now include new shows at YES! in Manchester and Gan Yam Brewery in Kendal.

Catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER

13 SWX, Bristol, UK

14 SWX, Bristol, UK

16 Town Hall, Birmingham, UK

17 O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK

18 New Century, Manchester, UK

19 YES, Manchester, UK

20 Gan Yam Brewery, Kendal, UK

21 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

22 Boiler Shop, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

24 Mandela Hall, Belfast, NI

25 Vicar Street, Dublin, IE

NOVEMBER

01 Troxy, London, UK